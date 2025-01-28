The chilling confessions of Janusz Waluś, the killer of SACP leader Chris Hani, has sparked outrage after he expressed no regret for his actions.
In a recent interview with eNCA, Waluś said killing Hani in 1993 was “necessary”, leaving many, including EFF leader Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, hurt and outraged.
“I simply shot him in the torso, once in the head and after that twice in the head,” Waluś said. “That was our plan to stop the takeover — and he was one of the most dangerous people. If the circumstances would have been like they have been, I would do it again.”
Ndlozi took to social media to express his pain, saying that hearing Waluś say he would kill Hani again was hurtful.
POLL | Did Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś deserve to be released from jail?
The killer's lack of remorse has many fuming on social media
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula also weighed in, arguing that Waluś should have faced life imprisonment or died in prison.
“The 'best constitution' in the world released this unrepentant racist. It’s nonsensical that a person who brutally murdered Hani is free. He should have been hanged or died in prison,” Zungula said on X.
Waluś shot Hani outside his home in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, in 1993. He was arrested in the same year and released on parole on December 7 2022 when the Constitutional Court ordered his release — on the condition that his parole be served for two years in the country. He was sent back to Poland in 2024 at the conclusion of the two-year period.
Many have argued that Waluś had not shown genuine remorse for his crime and that his release undermined reconciliation efforts.
