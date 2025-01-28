Politics

Ramaphosa speaks to Rwanda’s Kagame as tensions escalate in DRC

28 January 2025 - 08:07 By Bhargav Acharya
President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone call with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, pictured, to discuss the recent escalation of conflict in the eastern DRC. File photo.
Image: Supplied/ GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone call with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame to discuss the recent escalation of conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, his office said late on Monday.

The Presidency said: "The two heads of state have agreed on the urgent need for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks by all parties to the conflict." t

These talks come after the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that at least nine South African soldiers died over two days last week during skirmishes with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The soldiers, on deployment as part of the Sadc and UN peacekeeping deployments to the area, engaged in combat with M23 rebels near Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the eastern DRC. The number of wounded soldiers is yet to be confirmed, according to SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

While the SANDF has hailed the soldiers as “gallant fighters” who put up a “heroic resistance” that prevented rebels from taking over the city of Goma, the South African National Defence Union has raised concerns that the soldiers were heavily outgunned.

Reuters

UAT sends condolences to families of SANDF members killed in DRC

The United Africans Transformation party has called for a comprehensive review of the South African National Defence Force’s operational strategy.
Politics
22 hours ago

DRC authorities block access to Goma airport as rebels advance, sources say

Congolese authorities have blocked access to the airport in Goma, a provincial capital in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and cancelled ...
News
1 day ago

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba prays for ‘politics of peace’ to end DRC bloodshed

Cape Town Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, mourning the death of soldiers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, has called on world leaders ...
News
1 day ago
