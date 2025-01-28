Politics

WATCH | DA briefs media on its future as GNU partner

28 January 2025 - 11:15 By TimesLIVE
DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Tuesday briefing the media on recent political developments and preparations for the local government elections, after the DA's federal council meeting.

Stop your grandstanding over Expropriation Act, Mbalula tells DA

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has accused the DA of grandstanding over the signing of the Expropriation Bill into law by President Cyril ...
DA declares GNU dispute over new expropriation law

The DA has declared a formal dispute with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government of national unity, saying it's seeking an “urgent reset in ...
DA's GNU budget vote threat

Party leader John Steenhuisen rules out quitting altogether but insists a ‘reset’ in relations is urgent after signing of Expropriation Act
‘If there’s a case, DA will act against JP Smith’: Steenhuisen

DA leader says party is watching developments after police raid on offices of Cape Town MMCs
It’s about the DA, not about John

Helen Zille told a radio station the other day that being a columnist “is the easiest job in the world. You just read a few headlines and then have ...
