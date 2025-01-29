Politics

MPs slam Air Force celebration going ahead as soldiers die in DRC

Generals take helicopter to play golf while soldiers are dying on duty

29 January 2025 - 18:23
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The SANDF presence in the DRC has been marred by the deaths of 13 soldiers. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

There has been an outcry after senior military chiefs were seen on a golf day marking Air Force Week on Tuesday amid fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo which has recently seen 13 South African soldiers killed.

EFF MP Carl Niehaus said on Wednesday he received confirmation from the management of Copperleaf Golf Course in Pretoria that the chief of the South African Air Force, Lt-Gen Wiseman Mbambo, and chief of the South African Army, Lt-Gen Lawrence Mbatha, played golf with some company executives at the course on Tuesday.

They even used a air force helicopter to land on the golf course. This while our SANDF soldiers in the DRC are dying, and fighting a desperate struggle for their very lives. One can hardly get more callous and heartless,” Niehaus posted on social media.

He said the two chiefs should resign in shame and disgrace immediately.

I have now received full confirmation from the management of #CopperleafGolfCourse that the Chiefs of the South African...

Posted by Carl Niehaus on Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The South African National Defence Union, commenting on the golf day, said it was a poor choice to engage in fun activities in the aftermath of soldiers dying on the battlefield.

“Any formal air force parades or fly-pasts should be in honour of the dead and wounded. Any fun/entertainment events should be cancelled out of respect for the fallen, wounded and their families,” the union's national secretary Piekie Greeff said.

The DA's spokesperson on defence and military veterans, Chris Hattingh, said on Wednesday a military festival was taking place at a time when the military was in a catastrophic crisis. He said apart from the generals gathering at the golf course, there will be an Air Force ball on Thursday, followed by more celebrations on Friday, including flyovers and parades.

“This is the height of disrespect. The SAAF is part of our broader military, which is under attack in the DRC,” he said.

He said while soldiers were risking their lives in a foreign conflict, senior officers were celebrating and enjoying festivities.

“This is cold, careless and offensive. To add insult to injury, these events are scheduled to continue while the nation mourns the loss of our soldiers.”

Hattingh called for the immediate suspension of Armed Forces Day and Air Force Day celebrations in light of the tragedy the country's military was enduring.

“This is not a time for celebration — this is a time for mourning, reflection, and, most importantly, accountability. The government should have shown solidarity with our fallen soldiers, not continued with these ill-timed festivities.”

TimesLIVE

