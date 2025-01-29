Five EFF leaders charged for storming uMhlathuze offices released on bail

Five senior EFF leaders in KwaZulu-Natal who were arrested for storming the uMhlathuze municipality offices were granted R5,000 bail each in the Richards Bay magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Party provincial chair Mongezi Twala, along with Sabelo Khubisa, Simphiwe Ndlela, Simo Gumede and Vusimuzi Cele, were released after spending two nights behind bars.

The five are charged with contravening the gathering act, assault and malicious damage to property.

Their case was postponed to March 4 for further investigations.

They handed themselves in to the police after leading party members to storm the offices of the municipality last Thursday. They were demanding three former councillors expelled by the party be removed from council.

Pandemonium broke out and police were called to quell the situation.

The EFF is accusing the IFP in the municipality of harbouring the expelled councillors.

Party provincial secretary Nkululeko Ngubane vowed they would render the council “ungovernable” until their demands are met.

Ngubane wants Khululiwe Mtshali, Happy Khuzwayo and Philile Nyawo, who were fired by the party for failing to bus members to the EFF's 11th birthday anniversary last year, removed from council.

