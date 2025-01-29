Politics

How ANC plans to claw back voter confidence before municipal polls

29 January 2025 - 15:59
Deputy Cogta minister and ANC NEC member Dickson Masemola.
Image: X/MyANC

The ANC has crafted a plan to claw back lost voter confidence before the 2026 local government elections.

Part of the plan is to intervene in the leadership of struggling municipalities, especially metros, by roping in senior, experienced party leaders.

This intervention, expected to be widespread and start in March, has proven to be effective after the ANC deployed senior national leader Cyril Xaba as mayor of eThekwini.

The ANC’s deployees in government are expected to meet the Mangaung, Johannesburg and Tshwane municipalities on how the intervention will be effected.

It is unclear if current mayors will be affected by the intervention.

ANC eyes greater branch involvement ahead of 2026 local elections

The party’s elections committee is set to call for amendment to guidelines to allow branches more say in the selection of ward council candidates
Politics
5 days ago

Deputy co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Dickson Masemola promised local government will undergo a significant change.

“We assure South Africans the local government of tomorrow will not necessarily be the same as what might have happened in the previous few years. We have learnt lessons, we understand and appreciate those negativities and disappointments that might have happened,” he said.

“Where we are, as we move to the future, we are occasioned for greater performance and effective delivery of services informed and guided by much needed political leadership that will find its resonance in how it translates into the efficacy of social systems of the administration.”

The interventions will be part of the decisions taken at the weekend’s ANC NEC lekgotla and are expected to be presented at the cabinet lekgotla on Wednesday.

“The lekgotla in its discussions and decisions at the end, the ANC was certain that out of the experiences we have learnt recently, for example our intervention in eThekwini where a senior cadre of the movement was deployed,” said Masemola.

“It beckons the ANC to make sure that with greater social conscience and ingenuity, we must consider deployment of senior capable cadres because this level or sphere of government is important, if not central.”

Masemola said the ANC had learnt from the outcomes of the May 2024 national and provincial elections that service delivery at local government was a significant contributing factor to its lost majority.

TOM EATON | ANC’s delusions of grandeur, MKP’s cult of victimhood, DA’s ‘last’ straw

If the DA pulls out of the GNU, the no-longer-majority party is likely to face settling for the MKP, a scenario neither party would be all that ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

“If society and communities are not happy about performance of our government at municipal level, we stand to receive reduced electoral fortunes as a consequence of our inability because of some weaknesses in the system that lekgotla was able to analyse, assess and take a strong point.”

Since the deployment of Xaba as mayor of eThekwini the city, which had been deteriorating and was on the brink of collapse, has shown improvements which saw people flocking to the beaches again.

The ANC believes the successes achieved in such a short time must be applied to other critical municipalities, including metros and some districts, said Masemola.

“The ANC believes we have learnt from the eThekwini metro. We are in discussions with comrades and colleagues in Mangaung municipality. We’ve had discussions and [are paying] attention to Nelson Mandela Bay metro and others.

“We have agreed with the president that in early March we will be in Johannesburg to interact with the provincial government, including the City of Johannesburg. Thereafter we will engage the City of Tshwane.

“You can see in eThekwini we only changed one office, of the mayor, with what has been existing there at the political level, including even administratively. But the impact of that individual, working with the rest of the comrades and colleagues they found on site, they have fundamentally changed the complexion and the complexities of that situation in [the] right direction.”

TimesLIVE

