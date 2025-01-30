Politics

Bantu Holomisa blames budget cuts for 'decades' of deterioration in SANDF

30 January 2025 - 13:01
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga and her deputy Bantu Holomisa. File phoito.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Deputy defence minister Bantu Holomisa has blamed budget cuts for the deteriorating state of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), emphasising the signals of struggle have been apparent for more than a decade.

Holomisa’s remarks come as South African soldiers face increasing risks in peacekeeping missions, with the latest casualties in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) fuelling a growing debate.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a cabinet lekgotla in Pretoria, Holomisa reflected on the long-standing difficulties the SANDF faced.

As we remember, the signals that the SANDF is struggling have been apparent in the past 10 or 15 years,” said Holomisa.

He highlighted the issue of inadequate funding, which has severely affected the force’s ability to maintain equipment and ensure the readiness of its personnel.

“The defunding of the SANDF led us to say [about] the state of readiness of our defence force, we cannot guarantee we are ready because you are aware we are struggling to even maintain the aircraft such as helicopters which normally give aerial cover to our troops when they are under attack.”

Holomisa’s comments come amid an escalation of violence in the DRC, where South African troops have been engaged in combat with Rwandan-backed M23 rebels.

On Tuesday, the SANDF confirmed the death of four more soldiers, bringing the total number of South African casualties to 13 in one week with dozens of soldiers wounded.

The rising toll has sparked calls from political parties and trade unions to reconsider South Africa's involvement in the UN-led peacekeeping mission.

Holomisa’s frustrations are not new. Since his appointment as deputy minister in July last year he has been vocal about the need for a comprehensive overhaul of military operations, particularly South African peacekeepers in the DRC.

This also follows after Holomisa's scathing report in October when he exposed severe irregularities in the defence department.

In the confidential document, seen by TimesLIVE, Holomisa highlighted shocking inefficiencies and mismanagement, some of which had recently been flagged by the auditor-general.

The report, addressed to minister Angie Motshekga, raised concern about the scale of the rot in the department, revealing deep systemic issues that have been contributing to the SANDF’s struggles.

Holomisa called on the National Treasury and the cabinet to reassess their priorities.

“We hope the National Treasury and the cabinet will rearrange some of the priorities.

“Remember the government, especially the previous administrations since 1998, focused more on social security than military security and as a result the defunding of the defence force began. But I'm happy that President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly said we are going to move away from 0.57% of GDP to 1.7% of GDP — that should help our defence force.

“It's clear that [our] troops were let down by other troops, our neighbours. The troops of the DRC surrendered the troops of Burundi. They were supposed to cover another flank; they disappeared and all of a sudden these troops of South Africa ended up being attacked by mortars and so on.

“Our government is in contact with the UN so they can facilitate the transportation of [South Africa's troops] out of the DRC.”

TimesLIVE

