IN PICS | Duduzane Zuma and Floyd Shivambu among first to arrive as police throw tight cordon around court

30 January 2025 - 09:22 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Duduzane Zuma greets MKP secretary-general Floyd Shivambu while Thobani Zuma looks on.
Duduzane Zuma greets MKP secretary-general Floyd Shivambu while Thobani Zuma looks on.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane was among the first to arrive at the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday before his twin sister Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's appearance on terrorism charges.

Zuma-Sambudla will face charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and for incitement to commit violence during the July 2021 riots.

Duduzane was accompanied by suspended member of the provincial legislature Thobani Zuma from uMgungundlovu.

Willies Mchunu, Sizwe Zuma and Nhlanhla Nene outside the Durban magistrate's court.
Willies Mchunu, Sizwe Zuma and Nhlanhla Nene outside the Durban magistrate's court.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

They were later joined by the party's secretary-general Floyd Shivambu outside the entrance. 

MK Party heavyweights Willies Mchunu, Sizwe Zuma and Nhlanhla Nene also arrived.

MK Vets were among dozens of supporters who turned up at the Durban magistrate's court to show support for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who is facing terrorism charges.
MK Vets were among dozens of supporters who turned up at the Durban magistrate's court to show support for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who is facing terrorism charges.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

No one was allowed to enter the building as the court was without electricity. The reason for the outage was not immediately clear.

There was a strong police presence with some areas of the parking lot cordoned off and sniffer dogs sweeping the building.

Police stand guard outside the Durban magistrate's court.
Police stand guard outside the Durban magistrate's court.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A nyala was parked outside the court buildings while police monitored the crowd as dozens of MK Party supporters, including MK veterans, streamed into the precinct.

Earlier a police sniffer dog was spotted sweeping the area.

It's unclear whether Jacob Zuma would attend the hearing. 

In a post on X on Tuesday, the party invited members to “mobilise all ground forces to attend in numbers”.

