IN PICS | Singing and cheers as Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla released on warning

30 January 2025 - 12:19 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Former police minister Nkosinathi Nhleko shares a light moment with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla who is facing terrorism charges relating to the July 2021 riots
Former police minister Nkosinathi Nhleko shares a light moment with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla who is facing terrorism charges relating to the July 2021 riots
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was released on warning after her first appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Zuma-Sambudla, 42, daughter of former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, , is facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and incitement to commit violence during the July 2021 riots.

She handed herself over at the Durban central police station on Thursday morning where she was arrested and processed.

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma looking at his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in the dock in the Durban magistrate's court
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma looking at his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla in the dock in the Durban magistrate's court
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Willies Mchunu, Sizwe Zuma and Nkosinathi Nhleko outside the Durban magistrate's court.
Willies Mchunu, Sizwe Zuma and Nkosinathi Nhleko outside the Durban magistrate's court.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Once in court Zuma-Sambudla interacted with senior MK Party officials and her twin Duduzane before proceedings got under way. 

Her legal representative Dali Mpofu read an affidavit into the court record before the magistrate waived the R3,000 bail Zuma-Sambudla said she was willing to pay. He released her on warning.

Duduzane Zuma was in the public gallery to support his sister Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
Duduzane Zuma was in the public gallery to support his sister Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The news was met with loud cheers and singing from the packed gallery.

The matter was transferred to the Durban high court for a hearing on March 20.

