IN PICS | 'Terrorism charges an attempt to settle political score with my father,' says Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

In court on Thursday, Sambudla-Zuma, who carried a sheaf of papers, was in high spirits and joked with a packed public gallery.
Magistrate Irfaan Khalil said there was no evidence in the investigating officer's affidavit which suggested any risk to her being released on bail and there was also no reason to place conditions on her release.
She was released on warning.
The matter was adjourned to March 20 and transferred to the Durban high court where she will be served with the indictment.
MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said: “It's [a] clear sign the state does not have any case. She is released on warning. This is a clear sign the state is trying to censor and to shut her up so she does not tweet. How do they know a person who was tweeting was communicating with people who do not have cellphones?”
He believed the state was relying on witness Paul O'Sullivan who is said to have compiled a dossier on Zuma-Sambudla's social media posts.
“It’s a political witch hunt, there is nothing more. Paul confirmed this on Safm,” said Ndhlela.
“The mere fact that you can use such senior officials of [the] NPA to try to comb through tweets which led to trumped up charges four years later. It's a political ploy. As I said, there are Zuma laws and everybody’s laws ,” said Ndhlela.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla says the terrorism charge against her is an attempt to settle a political score with her father, MK Party leader Jacob Zuma.
Zuma-Sambudla faces charges of incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence using social media posts leading up to and during the July 2021 riots.
As per the indictment the state also claims she incited, instigated or procured people to “unlawfully assemble with common intent to forcibly disturb the public peace and invade the rights of other persons”.
The state also alleges she unlawfully and intentionally spoke words or published messages in which it was “reasonably to be expected that the natural and probable consequence of her speech would be the commission of public violence”.
In an affidavit before Durban magistrate Irfaan Khalil, Zuma-Sambudla's legal representative advocate Dali Mpofu said she pleaded innocent to the charges.
Mpofu said his client believed the charges were politically motivated by the “current regime” to settle a political score, as all she did was tweet “I see you” on social media.
“That it took four years to charge me means the National Prosecuting Authority is clutching at straws,” Zuma-Sambudla said.
She said she was willing to pay R3,000 bail.
Mpofu said his Mozambican-born client is based in Cape Town as she is an MK Party MP.
She has been living in a property belonging to her estranged husband for the past 13 years and takes care of her two children, he said.
After the state capture commission, the Constitutional Court sentenced her father Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail for contempt of court.
According to the indictment, Zuma's supporters including his daughter were angered by the ConCourt ruling. They are alleged to have publicly campaigned against the ruling and the imprisonment through gatherings and social media posts.
Many people, including Zuma-Sambudla, used social media to organise, plan, incite and co-ordinate violent incidents of looting, the state alleges.
This was done primarily in KwaZulu-Natal to pressurise authorities to release the former president.
The state says Zuma-Sambudla had more than 100,000 followers on her X account at the time. She used the X handle @DZumaSambudla to incite, encourage and support blockages such as roadblocks and arson. More than 350 people died during the looting and rioting.
