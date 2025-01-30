Chairperson of the MK party youth league Qiniso Cibane said Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was being unnecessarily “persecuted”.
Cibane was speaking outside the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday ahead of party leader Jacob Zuma's daughter's appearance on terrorism charges.
The Hawks confirmed on Thursday Zuma-Sambudla will face charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and incitement to commit violence during the July 2021 riots.
“She [Duduzile] did not do anything wrong, we are questioning why she is being charged now for the July unrest,” said Cibane.
He said the MK leader had only recognised different communities.
“Duduzile didn't say anyone must destroy the country. We really don’t understand why she is now [being] persecuted,” said Cibane.
Zuma's arrival was greeted with much excitement as supporters sang and applauded.
Impeached public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela were also present.
Jacob Zuma arrives to support 'persecuted' daughter on terrorism charges
On Wednesday Ndhlela tweeted on X: “They persecuted your brother ... they persecuted your father ... Now they want to persecute you! This political persecution and hate for the Zuma family is immeasurable and satanic!#WeSeeYou and we will be there with you tomorrow Commander Grenade @DZumaSambudla ... ”
Court proceedings were delayed due to a power outage. The National Prosecuting Authority's KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said they were addressing the matter.
A stage was set up outside the court in Somtseu Road where party leaders were expected to address the crowd after the proceedings.
“All the regions and some national leaders are here to offer their support,” said Cibane.
