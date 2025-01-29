The conflict in the DRC that claimed the lives of South African soldiers is likely to escalate.
That’s according to political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast, speaking in the wake of the death of 13 soldiers in fighting with M23 rebels in the DRC.
The South African troops are in the DRC as part of UN and Southern African missions.
Our sister publication the Herald, in Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, this week unpacks with Breakfast the devastating conflict.
Should South Africa continue to deploy the SANDF in the conflict? Breakfast says it would make the country look weak to withdraw its troops, questioning whose interest the country is serving.
Listen to the explainer:
LISTEN | What’s really going on in the DRC
Our politicians don’t take our defence seriously and it’s broken, says analyst
Image: Supplied/ GCIS
The conflict in the DRC that claimed the lives of South African soldiers is likely to escalate.
That’s according to political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast, speaking in the wake of the death of 13 soldiers in fighting with M23 rebels in the DRC.
The South African troops are in the DRC as part of UN and Southern African missions.
Our sister publication the Herald, in Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, this week unpacks with Breakfast the devastating conflict.
Should South Africa continue to deploy the SANDF in the conflict? Breakfast says it would make the country look weak to withdraw its troops, questioning whose interest the country is serving.
Listen to the explainer:
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts
MORE:
‘He was angry that I did not see him when he came to visit’: aunt left in the dark about nephew’s safety in DRC
EDITORIAL | What Motshekga should — and shouldn’t — take the blame for
Defence committee postponement angers EFF as DRC conflict rages
WATCH | Scenes of mayhem in DRC after M23 rebel attack in Goma
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos