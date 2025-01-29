Politics

LISTEN | What’s really going on in the DRC

Our politicians don’t take our defence seriously and it’s broken, says analyst

30 January 2025 - 21:28
President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone call with Rwandan President Paul Kagame to discuss the recent escalation of conflict in the eastern DRC. File photo.
Image: Supplied/ GCIS

The conflict in the DRC that claimed the lives of South African soldiers is likely to escalate.

That’s according to political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast, speaking in the wake of the death of 13 soldiers in fighting with M23 rebels in the DRC.

The South African troops are in the DRC as part of UN and Southern African missions.

Our sister publication the Herald, in Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, this week unpacks with Breakfast the devastating conflict.

Should South Africa continue to deploy the SANDF in the conflict? Breakfast says it would make the country look weak to withdraw its troops, questioning whose interest the country is serving.

Listen to the explainer:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts

‘He was angry that I did not see him when he came to visit’: aunt left in the dark about nephew’s safety in DRC

Meanwhile, a family in Limpopo had to cancel a surprise birthday party for Matome Malesa after he was killed in the DRC last week
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | What Motshekga should — and shouldn’t — take the blame for

Whether South Africa should withdraw its troops from the DRC is not the minister’s call to make
1 day ago

Defence committee postponement angers EFF as DRC conflict rages

The EFF has slammed the ANC over the postponement of a parliamentary committee meeting in which MPs were expecting to hold institutions close to ...
1 day ago

WATCH | Scenes of mayhem in DRC after M23 rebel attack in Goma

A series of videos show that the fight to protect Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo by Congolese forces and peace mission forces has ...
1 day ago
