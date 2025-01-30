A year after the riots, Zuma-Sambudla predicted her possible arrest after the Hawks' investigation into the unrest. The Hawks were indirectly investigating her for her alleged role in the unrest and looting. At the time, Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo told TimesLIVE they were not directly investigating her but she had been named in statements from sources.
In February last year the South African Human Rights Commission released its report into the July 2021 civil unrest. According to the commission, the unrest affected 40,000 businesses and 50,000 informal traders, while 150,000 jobs were put at risk. The financial damage of the unrest was estimated at R50bn.
It found no link between the deadly violence and Zuma’s incarceration and was unable to identify the “primary actors” responsible for devising and funding the unrest aimed at destabilising the political landscape and the economy.
National Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said: “It will be clear by now the DPCI shall continue to secure in court the attendance of anyone against whom sufficient evidence of committing national priority offence is obtained, without fear, favour or prejudice.”
The Hawks said their investigations had led to 69 arrests and one conviction.
TimesLIVE
Police on high alert for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's court appearance on terrorism charges
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Police are on high alert as the MK Party is expected to show support in numbers when its leader's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appears in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, is facing charges for allegedly inciting terrorism that led to the deaths of 353 people during the riots of July 2021.
On Tuesday the party invited members on X to “mobilise all ground forces to attend in numbers”.
The party advised members who were not able to attend the court hearing to mobilise support in their regions.
IN PICS | Duduzane Zuma and Floyd Shivambu among first to arrive as police throw tight cordon around court
The Hawks confirmed on Thursday, Zuma-Sambudla will face charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA) and incitement to commit violence.
“The suspect who handed herself over at Durban Central police station this morning [Thursday] was arrested and processed. The arrest is as a result of a meticulous investigation by the Durban crimes against the state unit of the serious organised crime investigation [division] after the unrest that brought the country to a standstill in 2021.”
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said they were ready to monitor the situation and were expecting a huge show of support.
“This is not the first court case to attract large crowds. But we are well prepared,” said Netshiunda.
Zuma-Sambudla, who was active on social media during the riots often posting “we see you” comments in response to pictures of violence and looting throughout KwaZulu-Natal, took to X on Tuesday with her trademark comment.
