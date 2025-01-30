Politics

WATCH | Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appears in court

30 January 2025 - 10:39
Courtesy of SABC News

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is appearing in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday in connection with the July 2021 unrest.

TimesLIVE

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to appear in court for July 2021 riots

The MK Party has asked members to show support when their leader's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appears in the Durban magistrate's court on ...
Politics
2 days ago

Police on high alert for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's court appearance on terrorism charges

Police are on high alert as the MK Party is expected to show support in numbers when its leader's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla appears in the ...
Politics
10 hours ago

IN PICS | Duduzane Zuma and Floyd Shivambu among first to arrive as police throw tight cordon around court

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane was among the first to arrive at the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday before his twin sister Duduzile ...
Politics
9 hours ago
