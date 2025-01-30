A judicial commission of inquiry is taking place on Thursday into state capture and another v Salim Aziz Essa before judge president Dunstan Mlambo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Judicial commission of inquiry into state capture accused Salim Essa
A judicial commission of inquiry is taking place on Thursday into state capture and another v Salim Aziz Essa before judge president Dunstan Mlambo.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
NPA prepares paperwork to get Gupta associate Salim Essa back from Dubai
Gupta partner Salim Essa wants Zondo's state capture report reviewed
Salim Essa: the state-capture mastermind in the shadows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos