WATCH LIVE | Judicial commission of inquiry into state capture accused Salim Essa

30 January 2025 - 10:03 By TimesLIVE
A judicial commission of inquiry is taking place on Thursday into state capture and another v Salim Aziz Essa before judge president Dunstan Mlambo.

NPA prepares paperwork to get Gupta associate Salim Essa back from Dubai

The National Prosecuting Authority is working on the paperwork necessary for the extradition of Dubai-based Gupta family associate Salim Essa.
News
2 years ago

Gupta partner Salim Essa wants Zondo's state capture report reviewed

Gupta business partner Salim Essa has approached the high court in Johannesburg for a review of the state capture commission's report.
Politics
2 years ago

Salim Essa: the state-capture mastermind in the shadows

Salim Aziz Essa is the spider at the centre of the state-capture web, from where he and his accomplices plundered the government's coffers
Politics
5 years ago
