Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, believes the terrorism charge against her is an attempt to settle a political score with her father.
Zuma-Sambudla appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday facing charges of incitement to commit terrorism and two counts of incitement to commit public violence using social media posts leading up to and during the July 2021 riots.
She was released on warning and the matter was transferred to the high court to be heard on March 20.
In an affidavit before Durban magistrate Irfaan Khalil, Zuma-Sambudla's legal representative advocate Dali Mpofu said she pleaded innocent to the charges.
Mpofu said his client believed the charges were politically motivated by the “current regime” to settle a political score, as all she did was tweet “I see you” on social media.
“That it took four years to charge me means the National Prosecuting Authority is clutching at straws,” Zuma-Sambudla said.
Her court appearance was attended by many MK Party supporters and leaders, including her father and her twin brother Duduzane.
Addressing supporters outside the court, Zuma asked what his daughter had done, downplaying the social media messages allegedly posted by her.
“We have just been to court, yet we still cannot figure out what case is levelled against Duduzile.”
POLL | Is Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla being punished for her father's sins?
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
