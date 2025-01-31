Decode Communications CEO Lorato Tshenkeng stressed the importance of meaningful engagement on social media.
President Ramaphosa is most followed government leader on X, report shows
Image: South African Government Leaders on X Report
A social media report has found President Cyril Ramaphosa is the most followed government leader with 2.95-million followers on X.
Decode Communications unveiled the fifth edition of the “South African Government Leaders on X Report” at a high-profile event in Sandton this week.
The report, which has been tracking government leaders' use of X, provides insights into digital engagement, citizen trust and the evolving role of social media in governance.
It reflects how leaders engage with the public and how they navigate issues of transparency and communication in the digital age.
Ramaphosa is followed by deputy defence minister Bantu Holomisa, who has 682,000 followers, and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi with 569,000 followers.
In the broader political arena, EFF leader Julius Malema leads the pack with 4.2-million followers, followed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula with 3.1-million.
EDITORIAL | Zuma-Sambudla's court appearance serves as message to anyone who uses influence recklessly
This year’s theme, “The Year of Two Halves”, reflects the dual dynamics of the outgoing administration’s legacy-building efforts and the incoming administration’s challenge to establish trust and provide a clear vision for the future.
X, according to the report, has played a pivotal role in this transition, offering a platform for leaders to communicate with citizens and manage the public discourse. Other political figures in the top 10 include Rise Mzansi's Mmusi Maimane and the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
The report also notes the leaders who are most influential on X, based on factors such as trust, accountability and relevance.
Sport, arts & recreation minister Gayton McKenzie and electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa are highlighted for their high ratings in these areas, but while Ramaphosa performs well on trust and relevance his scores on accountability and humanisation are lower.
The report also pointed to a notable trend in engagement growth among newly appointed ministers with home affairs minister Leon Schreiber, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube and McKenzie having significant increases in their follower counts.
WATCH | From parliament to fitness: Lindiwe Zulu gets her 'summer body' in shape
Decode Communications CEO Lorato Tshenkeng stressed the importance of meaningful engagement on social media.
“We need leaders who are present. X can’t just be used to push announcements and create an illusion of activity. There are burning issues in our country and we call on our leaders to embrace transparency, empathy and the courage to have difficult but necessary conversations with the people they serve,” he said.
One concerning trend highlighted in the report is the lack of verified accounts among many cabinet ministers. Only 10 of the 30 ministers on X have a grey checkmark, which signifies an account is officially recognised by the government or a reputable organisation. This raises questions about credibility and accountability, particularly in an era plagued by misinformation.
Additionally, some ministers, including women, youth & persons with disabilities minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and transport minister Barbara Creecy, have inactive accounts, further diminishing their ability to engage the public effectively.
The report also showed public service & administration minister Mzamo Buthelezi’s account, for example, has remained dormant since he joined in October.
Inactive accounts, coupled with the lack of verification, are seen as a barrier to transparent and effective communication in the digital space.
