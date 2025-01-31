Politics

WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema delivers keynote address at EFF plenum

31 January 2025 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

EFF leader Julius Malema is on Friday addressing EFF members at the party's plenum.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EFF donates R100k to top-performing public school in Gauteng

The EFF has donated R100,000 to Gauteng's top-performing public school, Lufhereng Secondary School in Soweto, as part of the party's Umntana ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Malema admits his relationship with Ndlozi has ended

EFF leader Julius Malema says his once close relationship with former party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has come to an end.
Politics
2 weeks ago

'I love you all': EFF's Ndlozi thanks 'the people's party' as he leaves people guessing about his next move

Fondly referred to as “the people's bae”, outgoing EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi left people guessing about his next move when he thanked the EFF after his ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I would do it again': Chris Hani's killer Janusz Walus Politics
  2. UAT sends condolences to families of SANDF members killed in DRC Politics
  3. Phadi calls for suspension of Hlophe amid sexual harassment claims Politics
  4. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  5. Ramaphosa speaks to Rwanda’s Kagame as tensions escalate in DRC Politics

Latest Videos

CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025
2025 Audi A5