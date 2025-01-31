Politics

WATCH | Minister Leon Schreiber on BMA’s festive season operations

31 January 2025 - 08:41 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Minister of home affairs Leon Schreiber is hosting a media briefing on Friday for the Border Management Authority (BMA) to report back on the impact of its festive season operations.

The minister is joined by BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato.

