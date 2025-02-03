Politics

DA calls for reduced military presence at Sona amid DRC crisis

03 February 2025 - 16:41
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The SANDF confirmed at least 14 soldiers died during their peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. File photo.
The SANDF confirmed at least 14 soldiers died during their peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The DA has urged speaker of parliament Thoko Didiza to scale down the military presence at the upcoming state of the nation address (Sona), given challenges faced by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his first Sona as head of the government of national unity on Thursday at the Cape Town City Hall.

The SANDF has deployed troops to Goma in the eastern DRC as part of a UN peacekeeping mission. Government has reported 14 soldiers died in a battle between M23 rebels and DRC soldiers.

This has raised concerns about the resources available to the troops, with some political parties calling for their withdrawal.

The DA has specifically called for the cancellation of the planned flyover by the South African Air Force.

“It is inappropriate for government officials and dignitaries to be entertained by grand military displays while our soldiers, under-equipped and lacking critical support, are dying on foreign soil,” DA MP Chris Hattingh said.

Redouble diplomatic efforts to bring about peace in eastern DRC

Sadc should have difficult discussions with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi about recognising the Banyamulenge. Without this intervention, rebel ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

“The DA believes proceeding with a patronising presentation of military capability while our troops face hardship abroad is not only tone-deaf but also a gross disservice to those who have sacrificed for this country.”

The Sona is an important event in the political calendar, where the president highlights the government's achievements, addresses challenges and outlines plans for the coming financial year. The event is typically marked by a military parade.

“We urge parliament to act with the necessary respect and urgency by cancelling the fly-over and scaling down the military display in recognition of the challenges faced by our armed forces.”

The DA has previously called for an urgent parliamentary debate to examine whether the government has taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of soldiers and find out whether the soldiers sent to the DRC were properly equipped.

“We cannot allow political or diplomatic considerations to put our soldiers’ lives at risk. It is imperative that parliament urgently debates these critical issues to ensure that our soldiers are never sent into harm’s way without the support, equipment and resources they need to complete their mission safely.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

DRC: A mission doomed from the start

Unarmed South African soldiers are now prisoners of their Rwandan enemies as worried families demand their return
News
1 day ago

Q&A with Institute for Security Studies chair Jakkie Cilliers on SANDF troops in eastern DRC

The department of defence & military veterans has attributed the tragic lack of support for SANDF troops in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Rwandan army fired on SA soldiers — Holomisa

The SA government has pointed fingers at the Rwandan army following the deaths of SA peacekeeping troops in the eastern DRC and insists eastern ...
News
1 day ago

Plans are in place to repatriate fallen soldiers: SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya

Commander of the SA National Defence Force Gen Rudzani Maphwanya says the remains of fallen soldiers will soon be repatriated to South Africa.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EFF donates R100k to top-performing public school in Gauteng Politics
  2. Kgosi Letlape tells MPs to use public clinics, hospitals to improve services Politics
  3. 'I will wear these charges as a badge of honour': Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla speaks ... Politics
  4. Court dismisses application by MK Party to stop SABC from using 'GNU' in news ... Politics
  5. King Misuzulu throws weight behind KZN premier to help save Ithala from ... Politics

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Couple appear in court on child porn and money laundering charges