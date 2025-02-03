On the other side of the debate, public health advocates strongly supported the bill, citing its potential to reduce smoking rates and protect the health of South Africans, especially young people.
A University of Cape Town medical student pointed out that tobacco-related illnesses are the leading cause of preventable deaths in the country, making the bill a necessary step in safeguarding public health.
Prof Praneet Valodia from the University of the Western Cape also expressed support for stricter regulations but voiced concerns about how the bill treats non-combustible nicotine products.
“South Africa, like the US Food and Drug Administration, should create a separate category for regulating non-combustible nicotine products. They should not be treated the same, as the current bill does,” said Valodia.
Andre van Zyl, owner of four tobacco shops in Plettenberg Bay and Knysna, warned that the new legislation would have a devastating impact on his business.
“The impact of the illegal tobacco trade has already been catastrophic for my business. While I appreciate the necessity for legislation to evolve with the times, I appeal to you not to make it excessively stringent,” he said.
Barry Buchman, CEO of Vaperite, which operates 35 outlets across the country, said: “I do not support the current law as it lumps two distinctly different industries into the same boat. The only thing in common between tobacco and vaping is nicotine.”
The committee will now schedule oral hearings in Cape Town for those individuals and organisations who previously indicated their desire to make presentations before it.
TimesLIVE
Debates heat up as health committee concludes provincial public hearings on tobacco bill
Many object to Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill lumping smoking and vaping together
Image: 123RF/Gin Sanders
Parliament has concluded its public hearing over the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill, its portfolio committee on health says.
The committee, chaired by deputy minister of health Sibongiseni Dhlomo, has travelled across South Africa to engage with citizens on this critical issue.
Dhlomo shared that parliament had hosted a total of 27 hearings across all nine provinces, with the hearing in George in the Western Cape marking the conclusion of this public consultation process. More than 100 people attended, with about 30 individuals making oral submissions to the committee.
In his address, Dhlomo underscored the urgency of the matter, citing alarming global statistics of tobacco-related diseases which claim eight million lives annually; 1.2-million deaths are attributed to passive smoking each year.
The current Tobacco Products Control Act (TPCA) imposes regulations on the sale, marketing and use of tobacco in South Africa, with robust measures to protect people from second-hand smoke. The new bill seeks to overhaul the TPCA and introduce stricter measures aimed at reducing smoking prevalence and limiting exposure to tobacco smoke.
Among the proposed changes, it would make it illegal to smoke in public places such as bars, restaurants, workplaces and public transport, with fines of up to R500 for offenders.
No more smoking in the New Year? Here are six ways to help you quit
It also includes measures such as:
Additionally, the bill aims to regulate electronic nicotine and non-nicotine delivery systems such as vapes under the same framework as traditional tobacco products.
The proposals, however, have sparked fierce opposition from various quarters, particularly from those in the tobacco and informal trade sectors.
Representing the South African Tobacco Transformation Alliance, Francois van der Merwe criticised the bill for what he described as an overly broad approach that would treat all tobacco products in the same manner, regardless of their different health risks.
“This bill is a ban, as it stands now, on the wonderful opportunity to embrace the concept of tobacco harm reduction because it wants to treat all tobacco products the same way,” Van der Merwe said.
He argued that South Africa should explore harm-reduction strategies, such as offering consumers access to less harmful tobacco alternatives, particularly non-combustible products like vapes.
The president of South African Informal Traders Alliance, Rosheda Muller, expressed concerns about the economic impact of the bill and highlighted the potential harm the legislation could inflict on over six million informal traders who rely partly on tobacco sales for their livelihoods.
While acknowledging the health risks of smoking, Muller emphasised that many in the informal sector could suffer significant financial setbacks due to the proposed regulations.
Tobacco bill to go to Nedlac for review
On the other side of the debate, public health advocates strongly supported the bill, citing its potential to reduce smoking rates and protect the health of South Africans, especially young people.
A University of Cape Town medical student pointed out that tobacco-related illnesses are the leading cause of preventable deaths in the country, making the bill a necessary step in safeguarding public health.
Prof Praneet Valodia from the University of the Western Cape also expressed support for stricter regulations but voiced concerns about how the bill treats non-combustible nicotine products.
“South Africa, like the US Food and Drug Administration, should create a separate category for regulating non-combustible nicotine products. They should not be treated the same, as the current bill does,” said Valodia.
Andre van Zyl, owner of four tobacco shops in Plettenberg Bay and Knysna, warned that the new legislation would have a devastating impact on his business.
“The impact of the illegal tobacco trade has already been catastrophic for my business. While I appreciate the necessity for legislation to evolve with the times, I appeal to you not to make it excessively stringent,” he said.
Barry Buchman, CEO of Vaperite, which operates 35 outlets across the country, said: “I do not support the current law as it lumps two distinctly different industries into the same boat. The only thing in common between tobacco and vaping is nicotine.”
The committee will now schedule oral hearings in Cape Town for those individuals and organisations who previously indicated their desire to make presentations before it.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
The thorny relations between harm reduction policy design and detractors
Vaping in high schools sky high with addiction rampant
Call for festive season alcohol curfews
3 tricks Big Tobacco uses to stop SA’s antismoking bill from becoming law
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos