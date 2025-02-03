Politics

EFF seeks to claw back support in KZN

03 February 2025 - 16:15
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
EFF president Julius Malema says his party has deployed more leaders to KwaZulu-Natal than any other province. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

EFF leader Julius Malema has set his sights on KwaZulu-Natal, vowing to claw back lost ground in the province.

He has bolstered his party's efforts by deploying more leaders to strengthen its base in KwaZulu-Natal.

The EFF was replaced by the MK Party as the third-largest party in the country in the May 2024 polls, dropping to fourth position. The party was decimated in KwaZulu-Natal, receiving just 2.56% of the provincial vote, down from 9.96% in 2019.

This move to strengthen its base in KwaZulu-Natal was consolidated at the party's third national people's assembly plenum meeting of its central command team, provincial command teams, members of mayoral committees across the country and its top brass in Bela Bela, Limpopo, this past weekend. 

“KZN, we are going to work there, we are going to make sure that we turn things around. We are actually going to become permanent residents of KZN. From time to time, we are going to make sure we go there to give our comrades support,” he said.

In a media briefing on Monday, Malema announced its former deputy secretary-general Poppy Mailola had been assigned as provincial convener in KwaZulu-Natal, along with a contingent of 11 other party leaders.

“The KwaZulu-Natal deployment is way bigger than any other deployment in any other province. This is because we take what happened there very seriously and we want to turn things around.”

The red berets' leader has previously called into question former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s motives in KwaZulu-Natal and attributed the party’s dismal performance there to him. Shivambu has since defected to the MK Party and serves as its secretary-general. 

Malema says his party knows what it will take to regroup in the province, adding all it needs is a “boots-on-the-ground” commitment from members.

“We think the people we have sent there are ready for that task and can change the political sphere. All you need is the political willingness, people who work hard for the EFF, and things will turn around. Politics are like that, they are not static, they change from time to time. Depending on the kind of work you do, you can tilt the balance of forces in your favour and that's what we are going to do.”

TimesLIVE

