LISTEN | 'Kagame can’t address us like that' — Malema hits back after fiery confrontation

03 February 2025 - 20:56
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema has voiced his frustration at Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s response to President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying: “He can’t address us like that.”

Malema reiterated that South Africa should reconsider its involvement in the ongoing conflict between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. He said South Africa should withdraw its troops from the region and “if Rwanda has anything to do with this, let’s go for them”.

He criticised Kagame's tone towards Ramaphosa. “We are not going to have Rwanda dictating to us and Kagame speaking to Cyril the way he was doing. We know Cyril is weak, but he remains the president of our country. The way he was addressing Cyril, he was addressing all of us. He can’t address us like that.

“They’ve undermined us to the extreme” Malema said.

Listen to the red beret's leader:

Malema’s comments come after a tense showdown between the two leaders regarding South Africa’s involvement in the conflict with Kagame openly challenging Ramaphosa’s stance, accusing him of lying. The Rwandan president warned: “If South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day.”

Kagame's warning caused a stir with many people weighing in on the matter

