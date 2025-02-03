Politics

No one in South Africa is having their land confiscated: Dean Macpherson

03 February 2025 - 21:17 By Ernest Mabuza
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson says there have been misconceptions about the Expropriation Act, including recent comments made on social media by US President Donald Trump. File photo.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

There will be no land grabs or confiscation of land in South Africa, says public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson.

Macpherson was addressing members of the investment community on the margins of the Mining Indaba opening reception in Cape Town on Monday.

He said investor confidence was directly linked to policy certainty.

“It is, therefore, imperative that South Africa provides a clear, predictable regulatory environment that drives long-term investment.”

Macpherson said there have been misconceptions about the newly signed Expropriation Act, including recent comments made on social media by US President Donald Trump.

“I want to be unequivocal: No one in South Africa is having their land confiscated. As the minister of public works and infrastructure, land grabs will never be allowed. This is my commitment to the people of South Africa and our partners around the world.”

He said the act set out a clear legal framework under which expropriation might take place — always with due process and court oversight.

The government was committed to working with international partners to ensure investor confidence remained strong, he said.

“As the minister responsible for this bill, I am also committed to ensuring that it is constitutional and that there will be no arbitrary land grabs by the state in South Africa.

“Property rights are not only about protecting investments but also about ensuring that the rule of law is upheld in all sectors of society.”

