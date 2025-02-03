Politics

Ramaphosa says SA will engage Trump administration on land expropriation

03 February 2025 - 09:52 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa will engage the US over its land expropriation policy. File image
Image: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES
Image: GULSHAN KHAN/GETTY IMAGES

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will engage the Donald Trump administration to defend its land expropriation policy.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land,” he said in response to President Trump's threat to withhold funding for South Africa pending an investigation.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution. South Africa, like the US and other countries, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public use of land and the protection of rights of property owners.

“We look forward to engaging the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest. We are certain that out of those engagements we will share a better and common understanding about these matters.”

Trump on Sunday voiced concern that South Africa wanted to confiscate land and said “certain classes of people” were being treated “very badly”.

Donald Trump to cut off funding for South Africa, cites concern over land policies

US President Donald Trump, without citing evidence, said "certain classes of people" in SA were being treated "very badly" and he would cut off ...
News
15 hours ago

Earlier on Monday, the South African Chamber of Commerce in the US said it was concerned by Trump's comments and urged the government to engage in diplomatic solutions.

“Any deterioration in relations, particularly involving economic assistance and trade agreements, could have widespread implications,” the chamber said.

South Africa exported more than $6.5bn (R122.87bn) worth of goods to the US under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) in 2024, supporting key industries such as automotive manufacturing, agriculture and mining.

“The potential revocation of Agoa benefits would significantly impact South African businesses, leading to job losses and economic instability,” the chamber warned.

Ramaphosa said while the US remains a key strategic political and trade partner for South Africa, “with the exception of Pepfar aid, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIV/Aids programme, there is no other significant funding provided by the US in South Africa”.

LISTEN | ‘If Trump withdraws aid, we can withdraw minerals’: Mantashe

TimesLIVE

