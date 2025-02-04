Politics

EFF dissolves student command for youth command: Inside red berets' structural shakeup

04 February 2025 - 08:54
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
EFF treasurer general Omphile Maotwe, national chairperson Nontando Nolutshungu and deputy president Godrich Gardee at the third National People's Assembly in Johannesburg in December
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The EFF has resolved to dissolve its student command in exchange for a youth command, its third national people's plenum has declared.

Party leader Julius Malema revealed a provision has been made to ensure the red beret's student command remains with its status in institutions of higher learning where the organisation has won SRC elections.

"This is to avoid attempts by enemy forces to nullify the democratic victory of the EFF SC on campuses on the basis of its dissolution. Once their status as the EFF youth command is confirmed, elections will be contested with the status of the EFF youth command," he said.

He also announced the dissolution of the party's regional structures, effective immediately.

"Guidelines were presented to the central command team (CCT) for the establishment of sub-regional command teams and for the establishment of the EFF youth command which will be distributed to all structures in due course," said Malema.

The party's top brass met in Bela Bela, Limpopo, at the weekend to induct its recently elected central command team, alongside provincial leaders and mayoral committee members in attendance.

Their elective conference's closing report was presented, as well as resolutions which were adopted at the party's national people's assembly, including the establishment and election of a new war council.

"The EFF war council reflects periodically on organisational work and receives reports between CCT meetings. It is constituted by the officials and commissars," Malema said.

He announced that he and secretary-general Marshall Dlamini will be deployed to oversee all provinces for organisational work, while the rest of the officials will be spread between two provinces.

"Deputy president Godrich Gardee is deployed to Limpopo, Gauteng and North West. Deputy secretary-general Leigh Ann Mathys is deployed to Free State and Mpumalanga. National chairperson Nontando Nolutshungu is deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and  Northern Cape and treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe is deployed to Western Cape and  Eastern Cape," he said. 

Additional deployments were made on provincial, departmental, and CCT committee levels which will see the gender-based violence (GBV) desk which deals with these matters reported to the EFF and conducts outreach and support for victims led by former deputy secretary Poppy Mailola. The labour desk which handles labour disputes across all sectors will be led by Tebogo Mokwele.

The red berets' communications division will be headed by national spokespersons Sinawo Tambo and Thembi Msane.

"The security desk will be led by Joburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku to oversee safety and security, ensuring the protection of the movement and its supporters. The political education desk will be led by Sam Matiase to manage the education of EFF members on political theory, strategies and the principles of the movement, ensuring the movement remains ideologically strong.

The EFF youth command will be convened by student command president Sihle Lonzi and the co-ordinator will be MP Naledi Chirwa-Mpungose.

Malema announced the party's theme for 2025 is "the year of picket lines and a year characterised by service delivery and grassroots activism".

"We call on all structures to heed the call to service our communities towards total and decisive victory in the 2026 local government elections as it is the return to picket lines that will ensure that the EFF remains a weapon for total liberation in SA."

