Politics

Kenny Kunene laments the killings of two Rea Vaya bus drivers

This is a declaration of war on Soweto residents and government, says MMC

04 February 2025 - 16:33
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Kenny Kunene, Johannesburg's MMC for transport. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene has made assurances to Rea Vaya bus drivers after two were killed.

Kunene described the killings of the two drivers on Monday night in Soweto as abominable. He said he was mortified and distraught and extended his condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and the community at large.

Kunene said the first attack occurred about 8.30pm, when a driver was shot while stopped at a robot along Wildchestnut Street in Protea.

The second shooting unfolded at Tshithuthune Street in Mapetla, where another driver lost control of his bus after being shot. He died later.

In response to the tragedies, Rea Vaya announced a temporary suspension of bus services, urging passengers to use other transport.

Kunene confirmed that two cases of murder and an inquest had been opened as police and Johannesburg JMPD authorities launched investigations.

Rea Vaya halts services after two bus drivers fatally shot in Soweto

The Rea Vaya bus service has been suspended due to the shootings.
News
15 hours ago

“The city has suspended all bus operations until further notice, pending a plan of action,” he said.

“It is clear that this was a well-orchestrated plan, well executed by the criminals. It is not just the killings of innocent drivers doing their jobs, but this is a declaration of war on the residents of Soweto and the government.

“The safety of residents is of paramount importance to us. Don't despair, don't be intimidated, as government we are here and we will deploy resources to make sure your safety comes first. No stone will be left unturned.”

A detailed security assessment is under way to bolster safety at BRT stations and along feeder routes, he said.

“Resources will be deployed to escort and protect drivers and buses as a proactive intervention to circumvent possible future attacks.”

Bus services will resume on Wednesday after the implementation of these enhanced security measures, he added.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the motives behind the shootings remain unclear and authorities are investigating all leads as the case continues to develop. 

TimesLIVE

