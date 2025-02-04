Politics

POLL | Should politicians be in charge of their own social media accounts?

04 February 2025 - 13:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Should MPs be in charge of their own social media accounts?
Should MPs be in charge of their own social media accounts?
Image: GovernmentZA/X

In a study released earlier this year, South African social media users expressed a desire for government leaders to be more accountable, transparent and present on social media.

The Decode Communications South African Government Leaders on X Report evaluated how well politicians are using X to communicate with their constituencies. The report highlights that the most followed leaders on X are President Cyril Ramaphosa, followed by deputy defence minister Bantu Holomisa and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Despite their large followings, the report notes many leaders are not effectively engaging with their audiences. According to the findings, citizens expect leaders to use the platform for more than just announcements; they want active and genuine communication.

Lorato Tshenkeng, CEO of Decode Communications, emphasised the importance of engagement. “We need leaders who are present. X can’t just be used to push announcements and create an illusion of activity. There are burning issues and we call on leaders to embrace transparency, empathy and [have] the courage to hold difficult but necessary conversations with the people they serve,” he said.

The report stresses government leaders should use X strategically to build trust, foster transparency and drive conversations with the public.

“South Africa deserves leadership that speaks not only to its challenges but to its hope and resilience. It’s time to lead the conversation and the nation forward,” said Tshenkeng.

This has sparked debate on social media about whether politicians should be in charge of their own social media accounts or they should rather delegate these responsibilities to communication experts?

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘Whenever we are faced with tragedy, Zimbabweans celebrate’: Gayton McKenzie

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has accused illegal foreigners of celebrating South Africa's misfortunes.
Politics
3 hours ago

LISTEN | ‘If Trump withdraws aid, we can withdraw minerals’: Mantashe

Mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe has scoffed at US President Donald Trump's threat that the world’s largest economy will ...
Politics
1 day ago

Rwandan army fired on SA soldiers — Holomisa

The SA government has pointed fingers at the Rwandan army following the deaths of SA peacekeeping troops in the eastern DRC and insists eastern ...
News
2 days ago

President Ramaphosa is most followed government leader on X, report shows

A social media report has found President Cyril Ramaphosa is the most followed government leader with 2.95-million followers on X.
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Elon Musk wades in on South African laws after Trump-Ramaphosa remarks Politics
  2. Ramaphosa says SA will engage Trump administration on land expropriation Politics
  3. LISTEN | EFF on ‘doorstep’ of GNU, says Malema as he accuses DA of influencing ... Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘If Trump withdraws aid, we can withdraw minerals’: Mantashe Politics
  5. RECORDED | Julius Malema briefs media Politics

Latest Videos

SA Idols 4: Motivational, mad, melodramatic Mara
The story behind the twins who reunited amid crowds in Gaza | REUTERS