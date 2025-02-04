In a study released earlier this year, South African social media users expressed a desire for government leaders to be more accountable, transparent and present on social media.
The Decode Communications South African Government Leaders on X Report evaluated how well politicians are using X to communicate with their constituencies. The report highlights that the most followed leaders on X are President Cyril Ramaphosa, followed by deputy defence minister Bantu Holomisa and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
Despite their large followings, the report notes many leaders are not effectively engaging with their audiences. According to the findings, citizens expect leaders to use the platform for more than just announcements; they want active and genuine communication.
Lorato Tshenkeng, CEO of Decode Communications, emphasised the importance of engagement. “We need leaders who are present. X can’t just be used to push announcements and create an illusion of activity. There are burning issues and we call on leaders to embrace transparency, empathy and [have] the courage to hold difficult but necessary conversations with the people they serve,” he said.
The report stresses government leaders should use X strategically to build trust, foster transparency and drive conversations with the public.
“South Africa deserves leadership that speaks not only to its challenges but to its hope and resilience. It’s time to lead the conversation and the nation forward,” said Tshenkeng.
This has sparked debate on social media about whether politicians should be in charge of their own social media accounts or they should rather delegate these responsibilities to communication experts?
POLL | Should politicians be in charge of their own social media accounts?
