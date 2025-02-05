Politics

ANC KZN ward councillor shot dead at home

05 February 2025 - 15:48 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ANC ward councillor Phendukani Mabhida was at his home when he was shot dead.
ANC ward councillor Phendukani Mabhida was at his home when he was shot dead.
Image: SUPPLIED

Police are looking for two suspects who shot dead an ANC ward councillor in Sundumbili in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night.

Phendukani Mabhida, 40, was at his home when he was attacked.

His killing came a day after another shooting on Monday where four men, including two off-duty policemen, were fatally shot in a tavern in Mandeni near Sundumbili.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said: “Police in Sundumbili are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after an incident in which a 40-year-old ward councillor was shot dead and a 42-year-old [female] relative was shot and wounded during a shooting incident on Tuesday night at the victim’s home at Mhambuma Res in Sundumbili.”

The two unknown suspects went to the councillor's home and asked for him.

KZN police hunt for suspects who killed four people at a tavern, including two off-duty cops

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects who allegedly shot and killed four people, including two off-duty police ...
News
1 day ago

“When he came out, the suspects allegedly shot him. The relative intervened and she was also shot before the suspects fled. The victims were rushed to hospital where the councillor was certified dead on arrival. The motive for the killing is unknown,” he said.

The ANC in the province condemned Mabhida’s killing as a “barbaric act”.

“As the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, we express our deepest condolences to the Mabhida family after the murder of our dedicated member Phendukani Mabhida,” it said

The party called on law enforcement to arrest the perpetrators.

“We trust the police will hunt down the heartless murderers and ensure they are arrested, convicted and given a hefty sentence that will ensure they rot in jail.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mass shooting at KwaZulu-Natal tavern leaves four dead, including two off-duty cops

A mass shooting at a tavern in Sundumbili, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday night left four people dead, including two off-duty police officers.
News
1 day ago

ANC North West councillor in hot water for brandishing AK-47

The party will sanction the gun-toting behaviour, says SG Fikile Mbalula
Politics
5 days ago

Court declares City of Joburg's VIP protection decision for mayor invalid

The Johannesburg high court has declared the City of Johannesburg's March 2024 resolution to allocate eight VIP protection officers to the mayor ...
Politics
1 month ago

Hitmen lose appeal against life sentence for contract killing

Men to stay behind bars for shooting man who ordered them to kill his wife
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s not true’: Steenhuisen clarifies Trump’s ‘misconception’ about ... Politics
  2. No one in South Africa is having their land confiscated: Dean Macpherson Politics
  3. Elon Musk wades in on South African laws after Trump-Ramaphosa remarks Politics
  4. LISTEN | 'Kagame can’t address us like that' — Malema hits back after fiery ... Politics
  5. ‘Whenever we are faced with tragedy, Zimbabweans celebrate’: Gayton McKenzie Politics

Latest Videos

Russia launches air attack on Ukraine, targets gas infrastructure | REUTERS
Magwenya explains the reasons behind the president’s conversation with Elon Musk