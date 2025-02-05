Politics

Zulu king gets new right-hand man but stays mum on postponed wedding

Wedding announcement expected at opening of legislature

05 February 2025 - 18:12 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Prince Sylope Gumbela Zulu was sworn in as a member of the KZN Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders by KwaZulu-Natal deputy deptuty judge president Zaba Nkosi.
Prince Sylope Gumbela Zulu was sworn in as a member of the KZN Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders by KwaZulu-Natal deputy deptuty judge president Zaba Nkosi.
Image: SUPPLIED

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders has welcomed the appointment of Prince Sylope Gumbela Zulu as King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's new representative.

Prince Gumbela from Mandlakazi royal household replaced Prince Simphiwe Zulu from KwaMinyamanzi royal household who was fired by the king as his spokesperson and from the house last month.

The king is yet to replace his traditional prime minister after he fired Thulasizwe Buthelezi in December.

He is also yet to announce new developments on his wedding to his third bride Nomzamo Myeni after he postponed the ceremony scheduled to be held late last month.

He is expected to make an announcement on this during the opening of the legislature. 

The king cited reasons of his seclusion period as the main reason for the change in plans.

Prince Gumbela was officially sworn in on Wednesday by KwaZulu-Natal deputy judge president Zaba Nkosi in the Durban high court.

In welcoming the appointment, chair of the house Inkosi Sifiso Shinga saluted the king for ensuring his representation with his representative.

Shinga said the swift appointment ensured open communication lines between the monarch and the Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders.

Inkosi Shinga said he was confident Prince Zulu’s experience in traditional matters would play a role in resolving issues and addressing challenges.          

Prince Gumbela thanked the king for appointing him and promised to carry out his duties to the Zulu nation “faithfully and without fear or favour”.

Prince Zulu stressed he would ensure the protection of the king’s image by all necessary means.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

King Misuzulu throws weight behind KZN premier to help save Ithala from liquidation

AmaZulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini has entered the fray calling for a halt to the impending liquidation of Ithala Bank.
Politics
4 days ago

Hell hath no fury like this Zulu bride

Nomzamo Myeni, Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s on-again, off-again bride-to-be, was in a foul mood on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Royal wedding put on ice, say insiders

The king is understood to have sent a cow to the Myeni family to appease them for the postponement
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s not true’: Steenhuisen clarifies Trump’s ‘misconception’ about ... Politics
  2. No one in South Africa is having their land confiscated: Dean Macpherson Politics
  3. Elon Musk wades in on South African laws after Trump-Ramaphosa remarks Politics
  4. LISTEN | 'Kagame can’t address us like that' — Malema hits back after fiery ... Politics
  5. ‘Whenever we are faced with tragedy, Zimbabweans celebrate’: Gayton McKenzie Politics

Latest Videos

Russia launches air attack on Ukraine, targets gas infrastructure | REUTERS
Magwenya explains the reasons behind the president’s conversation with Elon Musk