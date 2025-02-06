Politics

ANC Limpopo MPL in spat with provincial spokesperson

06 February 2025 - 16:28
ANC Limpopo MPL Che Selane has accused ANC members of buying qualifications.
ANC Limpopo MPL Che Selane has accused ANC members of buying qualifications.
Image: cheselane/ Instagram

ANC Limpopo spokesperson Mathole Machaka has written to provincial officials requesting action be taken against former ANCYL provincial secretary and MPL Che Selane for his statements about fellow party members.

In a podcast, Selane alleged some ANC members had purchased qualifications from private institutions.

“Go and check comrades of the ANC, they are domkops [idiots] and they cannot outsmart me, these people ran away from school but have passed,” he said.

“If [an] investigation was carried out many will be arrested. The reality is these comrades are in their numbers in Limpopo. Start with [the] ANC Limpopo provincial executive committee, they will give you [a] private institution. Private institutions are there for money and profit, because of tenders and business they give them those courses.”

In a letter to provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe, Machaka said Selane's accusations undermine the integrity of ANC members.

“His utterances have brought the organisation as well as the caucus into disrepute. Selane should be made to fully account for his public utterances. In the event it is found that [he] breached party rule 25 he should be subjected to the provincial disciplinary hearing.” 

