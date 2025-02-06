In his state of the nation address on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa outlined a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate South Africa's economy and foster national unity.
He emphasised the importance of infrastructure development, including the construction of roads, bridges and power lines, as well as investments in renewable energy and digital skills training.
Addressing the nation's challenges, Ramaphosa said: “We are a resilient people. We will not be bullied.”
He highlighted the significance of the newly formed GNU, urging all South Africans to participate in a forthcoming national dialogue to shape the country's future
IN PICS | Moments from Sona 2025
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters
TimesLIVE
