Politics

'It was important': Presidency explains Ramaphosa's call with Elon Musk after criticism

06 February 2025 - 07:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to Elon Musk on Monday night after Musk accused the post-apartheid government of anti-white racism. File photo.
Image: SA Government/X

The Presidency has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa's phone call with South African-born billionaire Elon Musk after criticism.

The call earlier this week aimed to address the misinformation surrounding South Africa's land reform laws.

The controversy was sparked by US President Donald Trump accusing the South African government of confiscating land and mistreating certain groups and threatening to cut funding to the country.

Ramaphosa responded by clarifying that the government had not seized any land, but Musk countered on X, alleging South Africa has “openly racist ownership laws”.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya justified the call, saying it was essential for Ramaphosa to engage with Musk, given his close ties to Trump, to clear up the misinformation.

“We've had open engagements with Musk. In light of this recent development, it was sensible, logical, and important for the president to engage with him so that we reinforce his understanding of what is happening in South Africa and flag our concerns regarding the disinformation we observed in the announcement by Trump, as well as his response to our statement,” he said.

“It was important for them to have that conversation, and that understanding is emphasised, at least to benefit Musk, but also considering his influence within Trump's circle, for the president to deliver that message.”

The EFF has criticised Ramaphosa's interaction with Musk, labelling it “reckless” and a breach of diplomatic protocols.

“This breaking of diplomatic protocol should never be taken lightly by the citizens, as it is a clear indication of how the sovereignty of our country is compromised at the behest of pandering for US foreign aid, and a reflection of how Ramaphosa is willing to embarrass the country to the world as a result of a dependency syndrome,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said.

He said Ramaphosa's actions diminished his presidential authority.

“Ramaphosa has effectively reduced the power that he holds as the president of the country and inevitably opened the Presidency up to be bought, controlled and manipulated by big corporations of not only the US but the whole world.

“It should be noted that Elon Musk is not an elected government official of the US, he is merely a businessman who was funding the campaign of Trump and as a result was gifted with a newly created position referred to as the 'government efficiency department' and is a glorified employee.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Ramaphosa's Sona will have to include his stance on foreign policy and trade

Traditionally, the president’s speech during the official opening of parliament devotes about 90% of its content to domestic issues
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation after Trump attack, says Presidency

Politics
1 day ago

It's still Ramaphosa's intention to welcome Trump on state visit, says Presidency

Though there is no timeline yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump will talk.
Politics
20 hours ago

Musk’s dad says he arranged son’s call with Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa needed to call Elon Musk on Monday night.
Politics
1 day ago

Elon Musk wades in on South African laws after Trump-Ramaphosa remarks

Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya urged Musk to talk constructively with the South African president.
Politics
2 days ago

US top diplomat Marco Rubio will not attend G20 meeting in South Africa

"My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism."
Politics
4 hours ago
