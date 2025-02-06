Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has urged the government to work on improving ties with the US.
This follows US secretary of state Marco Rubio's decision to skip the upcoming G20 meeting in South Africa, partly in response to SA's Expropriation Act which has been a point of contention between the two nations. The issue began when US President Donald Trump accused the South African government of confiscating land and mistreating certain groups of people. He threatened to cut US funding to South Africa until the matter was investigated. President Cyril Ramaphosa clarified that his administration works within the law.
South Africa exported more than $6.5bn (R120.88bn) worth of goods to the US under Agoa in 2024, supporting key industries such as automotive manufacturing, agriculture and mining. Washington also committed $440m (R8.18bn) in assistance to South Africa in 2023, of which $315m (R5.86bn) was for HIV/Aids. Ramaphosa said US funding accounted for 17% of South Africa's HIV/Aids programme but was not significant in other areas.
McKenzie said on X: “We should try by all means to restore ties with the US government, but let us open our eyes and minds. Let’s make good use of our minerals and extract the maximum benefit for our people.”
'Keep people in jobs': Gayton McKenzie calls for peace amid SA/US tensions
McKenzie faced backlash for cautioning against retaliation against the US citing potential consequences of going against the “biggest trader”.
“I see some call me an a*** licker; as a leader of the people, I would lick a*** if it means I keep my people alive and in jobs,” he said.
“South Africa is not in a position to tell the US to go to hell unless we are willing to carry the consequences. I am just facing reality.”
