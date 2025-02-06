The DA's position on the act is not the only point of contention. Another major policy dispute centres on the Bela Act, which the DA previously referred to as a “red line” issue, warning it could walk away from the GNU if the law was passed. It was eventually enacted.
While the DA has expressed frustration with these developments, Leon hinted the party was likely to remain in the GNU, suggesting “the alternative is far worse”.
He referred to the MK Party and EFF, saying they would “cause horrific damage to the economy, currency, bonds and markets”. Nevertheless, he added “there’s only so much any self-respecting political party can endure”.
“I don’t think the GNU can survive even in the medium-term unless there are different terms of trade within it,” he told Peter Bruce on his podcast, Podcasts from the Edge.
Leon also suggested the country may need to choose between maintaining “racial redress laws” or focusing on investment, referencing recent statements by billionaire Elon Musk. Musk had tweeted about the laws, sentiments echoed by US President Donald Trump, who made unfounded claims about the mistreatment of “certain classes” of people in South Africa and threatened to cut off funding until the matter was investigated.
“A lot of Trump’s tweet was noise, but Musk is correct: why do you have openly racist ownership laws?”
TimesLIVE
Podcasts from the Edge
LISTEN | DA in ‘awkward position’ on land law, says ex-leader Tony Leon
GNU must strike balance between 'racial redress laws' and attracting investment, former DA leader tells Peter Bruce
Image: LAUREN MULLIGAN
Former DA leader and party's representative in the government of national unity (GNU) negotiations Tony Leon says the DA is in a “very awkward position” over the Expropriation Act, which party leader John Steenhuisen has defended.
Leon highlighted the dilemma between “racial redress laws” and attracting investment, saying, “You can’t have your cake and eat it.”
The DA had denounced the act, threatening to take legal action after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed it into law.
Listen to the conversation with Leon:
The DA's position on the act is not the only point of contention. Another major policy dispute centres on the Bela Act, which the DA previously referred to as a “red line” issue, warning it could walk away from the GNU if the law was passed. It was eventually enacted.
While the DA has expressed frustration with these developments, Leon hinted the party was likely to remain in the GNU, suggesting “the alternative is far worse”.
He referred to the MK Party and EFF, saying they would “cause horrific damage to the economy, currency, bonds and markets”. Nevertheless, he added “there’s only so much any self-respecting political party can endure”.
“I don’t think the GNU can survive even in the medium-term unless there are different terms of trade within it,” he told Peter Bruce on his podcast, Podcasts from the Edge.
Leon also suggested the country may need to choose between maintaining “racial redress laws” or focusing on investment, referencing recent statements by billionaire Elon Musk. Musk had tweeted about the laws, sentiments echoed by US President Donald Trump, who made unfounded claims about the mistreatment of “certain classes” of people in South Africa and threatened to cut off funding until the matter was investigated.
“A lot of Trump’s tweet was noise, but Musk is correct: why do you have openly racist ownership laws?”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
SANDF refuses DA call to tone down military pomp and ceremony at Sona
Steenhuisen hoping Ramaphosa will take note of DA's Sona wishlist
US top diplomat Marco Rubio will not attend G20 meeting in South Africa
EDITORIAL | All eyes on Cyril ahead of Sona as Trump wreaks havoc
Ramaphosa has his GNU partners eating out of the palm of his hand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos