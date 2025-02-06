Politics

LISTEN | 'We won't be bullied': Ramaphosa's strong message to global foes

To applause and cheers in National Assembly, president in Sona declares South Africans a resilient people

06 February 2025 - 20:13
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2025 State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on February 6, 2025.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his 2025 State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on February 6, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his state of the nation address to send a strong message to his country’s detractors, warning that the South Africa he leads will not cower to bullies.

South Africa, he said, was very capable of navigating the ever-changing and treacherous waters of the world and its geopolitics.

He said the country was witnessing the rise of nationalism, protectionism and the pursuit of narrow interests by global leaders.

“This is the world that we, a developing economy, must now navigate. But we are not daunted to navigate our path through this world that constantly changes,” said Ramaphosa.

“We will not be deterred. We are a resilient people and we will not be bullied.”

This stern message by Ramaphosa, which received loud applause and cheers in the National Assembly, comes after South Africa was in the past two weeks under an international microscope after leaders of the US and Rwanda censured the country.

It started with Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, who along with government officials criticised the presence of South African troops in the eastern DRC, claiming it was not for peacekeeping but to protect financial interests of many, including Ramaphosa himself.

Kagame also accused Ramaphosa of lying on the outcomes of their telephone conversation, where Ramaphosa is said to have warned that the continued firing towards the South African troops by M23 and the Rwandan Defence Force would be viewed as a declaration of war.

US President Donald Trump also zoomed into the affairs of South Africa this week, voicing what he says are concerns over the Expropriation Act that Ramaphosa signed into law.

He claimed that the country under Ramaphosa was doing “very wrong things” and that there was confiscation of private properties.

But Ramaphosa said South Africa had survived apartheid, which sought to dehumanise its people, suggesting the county would also defend and survive this.

“We will stand together and speak with one voice in defence of our national interests, our sovereignty and our constitutional democracy by standing true to our values, by harnessing our unique strengths and endowments, and by forging a common purpose we can turn these trying circumstances to our advantage and propel our country forward.”

He said South Africa stood for peace and justice, equality and solidarity. “We stand for a non-racial future and we stand for democracy and tolerance as well as compassion. We stand for equal rights for women and people living with disability and members of the LGBTQIA+ community. We stand for our shared humanity, not for the survival of the fittest,” he said. 

His comments come after he had a telephonic conversation with Trump’s right hand-man Elon Musk to try to explain that their view on what was happening in South Africa was completely wrong.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation after Trump attack, says Presidency

South African leader spoke to Elon Musk about misinformation after Trump attack
Politics
2 days ago

Musk’s dad says he arranged son’s call with Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa needed to call Elon Musk on Monday night.
Politics
2 days ago

No hotline to the White House for AfriForum

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel denies the body told anybody in the US that the ANC has or is taking any land
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | All eyes on Cyril ahead of Sona as Trump wreaks havoc

It would be a missed opportunity if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not deliver a comprehensive rebuke to Trump’s misplaced threat
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It was important': Presidency explains Ramaphosa's call with Elon Musk after ... Politics
  2. Do 'honourable' thing and drop arms deal charges against Zuma: Khanyile Politics
  3. 'Ubuntu promotes collective problem-solving:' Lamola responds to US snub of G20 ... Politics
  4. Elon Musk wades in on South African laws after Trump-Ramaphosa remarks Politics
  5. RECORDED | President Ramaphosa delivers state of the nation address Politics

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | It’s crunch time at Loftus where Sundowns host Pirates
2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser