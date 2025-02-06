Politics

Police arrest two alleged hitmen over ANC councillor's death

Men were found with two firearms whose serial numbers had been filed off

06 February 2025 - 19:18 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
Two alleged hitmen were arrested in connection with the death of ANC ward councillor Phendukani Mabhida.
Image: SUPPLIED

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested two suspected hitmen on Thursday, two days after they allegedly shot dead ANC councillor Phendukani Mabhida in Sundumbili, near Mandeni on the north coast.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said public order policing members were on routine patrol in Sundumbili when they spotted two suspicious men.

“Vigilant police officers stopped and searched the men who were found with two firearms whose serial numbers were filed off. The suspects were arrested and charged for possession of unlicensed firearms. Further investigations by the political task team linked the two to the murder of the councillor and the attempted murder of his sister,” said Netshiunda.

He said the two suspects went to the councillor’s home and asked to see him.

“When the councillor came out of the house, the two opened fire. His sister intervened but she was also shot. The two victims were rushed to a local health facility where the councillor was certified dead on arrival,” he said.

Netshiunda said the men were also linked to the death of an induna who was shot dead in Sundumbili on January 25.

He said the suspects, aged 31 and 34, will appear in the Nyoni magistrate’s court on Friday.   

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi welcomed the swift arrests.

“We are relieved the suspects have been apprehended and we trust that justice will be served. Our thoughts remain with the Mabhida family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Jabulani Mkhize, Mabhida's cousin, also welcomed the arrests.

TimesLIVE

