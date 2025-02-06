Politics

POLL | Is it necessary for the Sona to be such an extravagant event?

06 February 2025 - 11:41 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa standing next to speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula before the Sona at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS

As the state of the nation address (Sona) takes place on Thursday night, many are questioning whether the extravagant nature of the event is still necessary.

The Sona is a major political occasion where the president outlines the government's achievements and future plans, but it is also known for its flashy displays, grand venues and lavish spending.

Some citizens are asking whether it’s time to reconsider the cost of such a high-profile event. Is it truly a reflection of patriotism and national pride or is the extravagance an unnecessary use of funds, especially in times of economic strain?

In our latest poll, we want to know if you believe the grandeur is an essential display of national unity or should the focus be shifted to more cost-effective and meaningful ways of conducting the address? Or are you not interested in the event at all?

TimesLIVE

