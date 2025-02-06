Politics

R37m goes missing from KwaDukuza municipality's bank account

The money was stolen from an Absa account last Friday

06 February 2025 - 18:23 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
KwaDukuza municipality has confirmed R37m is missing from its bank account.
KwaDukuza municipality has confirmed R37m is missing from its bank account.
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has asked for an explanation into media reports of R37m being taken from KwaDukuza local municipality's bank account.

The municipality confirmed the money was stolen from its Absa account last Friday.

KwaDukuza municipality spokesperson Sifiso Zulu said the council received a report from municipal manager Nhlanhla Mdakane which said Absa was investigating the matter.

“The council also resolved that an independent service provider would be appointed to conduct an investigation whose terms of reference will be determined by the council,” said Zulu.

The siphoning of the money came barely days after President Cyril Ramaphosa last week mandated the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the KwaDukuza local municipality in the administration and delivery of three tenders.

The tenders are in connection with the appointment of a panel of contractors for road rehabilitation, electricity supply and a substation upgrade.

The probe will also look at any irregular, unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the municipality, its suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity implicated between July 2018 and January 2025.

Buthelezi asked KwaDukuza mayor Muzi Ngidi to submit a report on the missing money within 48 hours.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EFF declares war on uMhlathuze over expelled councillors, says being arrested is an honour

The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal has declared war on the city of uMhlathuze and vowed to make it ungovernable.
Politics
1 week ago

Power outages spark action from fed-up ratepayers

The civic body has a multipronged approach to tackle the rolling blackouts, saying they refuse to be held back by the municipality's failure
News
3 weeks ago

SIU to probe tenders at Ithala and KZN municipality

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has welcomed SIU probes into alleged maladministration at the embattled Ithala Development Finance Corporation and ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Elon Musk wades in on South African laws after Trump-Ramaphosa remarks Politics
  2. Musk’s dad says he arranged son’s call with Ramaphosa Politics
  3. ‘It’s not true’: Steenhuisen clarifies Trump’s ‘misconception’ about ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation after Trump attack, says Presidency Politics
  5. ‘Whenever we are faced with tragedy, Zimbabweans celebrate’: Gayton McKenzie Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa pays tribute to soldiers killed in DRC
'We are as South Africans a resilient people, and we will not be bullied'- ...