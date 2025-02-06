KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has asked for an explanation into media reports of R37m being taken from KwaDukuza local municipality's bank account.
The municipality confirmed the money was stolen from its Absa account last Friday.
KwaDukuza municipality spokesperson Sifiso Zulu said the council received a report from municipal manager Nhlanhla Mdakane which said Absa was investigating the matter.
“The council also resolved that an independent service provider would be appointed to conduct an investigation whose terms of reference will be determined by the council,” said Zulu.
The siphoning of the money came barely days after President Cyril Ramaphosa last week mandated the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the KwaDukuza local municipality in the administration and delivery of three tenders.
The tenders are in connection with the appointment of a panel of contractors for road rehabilitation, electricity supply and a substation upgrade.
The probe will also look at any irregular, unlawful or improper conduct by officials or employees of the municipality, its suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity implicated between July 2018 and January 2025.
Buthelezi asked KwaDukuza mayor Muzi Ngidi to submit a report on the missing money within 48 hours.
TimesLIVE
R37m goes missing from KwaDukuza municipality's bank account
The money was stolen from an Absa account last Friday
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
