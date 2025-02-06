WATCH | Ramaphosa reveals plan to resolve water crisis

This includes revised regulations for public private partnerships, which will unlock private sector expertise and funds, he said.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that his government has placed the water crisis at the top of its strategic priorities of his administration’s reform agenda.
Ramaphosa told parliament on Thursday that this was paramount to ensure a secure and reliable supply of water across the country, calling it an urgent priority. Ramaphosa first indicated that water would be given the same priority as the power outages during his party's January 8 statement last month.
“Many people in our cities, towns and villages are experiencing more and more frequent water shortages as a result of failing water infrastructure. It is impossible to live without water and it is impossible for the economy to grow without water,” he said on Thursday.
To curb the water crisis, Ramaphosa announced that his government will be taking decisive actions to resolve the matter so that government can deliver water, whether in townships or rural areas.
The president revealed that major investment in the expansion of water resources.
He revealed that the Infrastructure Fund has secured R23bn for seven large water infrastructure projects.
“We have ended delays in major water infrastructure projects like Phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project and the uMkhomazi Dam.
“Work is under way to prepare for construction of the Ntabelanga Dam on the Umzimvubu River to supply additional water for domestic use and for irrigation in the Eastern Cape.”
The president estimated his administration will have completed the establishment of the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency to unlock much greater investment in water projects within the next year.
He told parliament that the water services amendment bill will enable government to introduce a licensing system for water service providers and remove licences where providers do not meet the standards for quality drinking water.
As part of the government of national unity’s grand plan to achieve higher levels of economic growth, Ramaphosa said his administration is undertaking massive investment in new infrastructure while upgrading and maintaining the infrastructure the country already has.
“We are developing innovative ways of funding infrastructure. We are engaging local and international financial institutions and investors to unlock R100bn in infrastructure financing. A project preparation bid window has been launched to fast track investment readiness.”
