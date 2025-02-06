Politics

SANDF refuses DA call to tone down military pomp and ceremony at Sona

Display 'inappropriate while our soldiers are dying on foreign soil'

06 February 2025 - 13:09
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
SANDF members in front of the Cape Town City Hall during a rehearsal for Sona.
SANDF members in front of the Cape Town City Hall during a rehearsal for Sona.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

The SANDF will on Thursday be part of the usual pomp and ceremony at the state of the nation address (Sona) to be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, including a 21-gun salute and military fly-over.

This is despite the DA’s request earlier this week for the military presence at the ceremony to be toned down, arguing it won’t bode well to have the full complement after the deaths of 14 South African peacekeeping soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a letter to the speaker of parliament, Thoko Didiza, the DA requested that the air force fly-over be cancelled, saying it was inappropriate for “government officials and dignitaries to be entertained by grand military displays while our soldiers, under-equipped and lacking critical support, are dying on foreign soil”. 

The matter was also the subject of sharp discussion at the chief whips' forum last week where the EFF and the MK Party said there should be no military parade at all in a show of solidarity with the fallen soldiers.

But they lost the debate after ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli is said to have argued against the move, insisting the parade was a long-standing Sona tradition.

Didiza on Wednesday announced that the usual pomp and ceremony involving the military at the Sona would go ahead. She said she did relay the DA’s request to the defence force, which seemed to have rejected it, confirming it would have the usual parade. 

POLL | Is it necessary for the Sona to be such an extravagant event?

Your take on the extravagance associated with Sona?
Politics
5 hours ago

The SANDF on Wednesday afternoon had its usual rehearsal and confirmed hours before commander-in-chief Ramaphosa was due to deliver the Sona that the parade would go ahead.

“Full complement of the SANDF participation in Sona 2025 includes the ceremonial guard, fly-past, 21-gun salute, street lining, presidential motorcade escorts and entertainment,” said the defence force on Thursday morning.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe are expected to be among the 2,000 guests and dignitaries at this year’s Sona. 

It is understood that Jacob Zuma, despite previously confirming to parliament that he would attend, S will not be among the guests due to him appearing in court in KwaZulu-Natal on the same day. Zuma has had a frosty relationship with his former deputy president, Ramaphosa, since the 2017 ANC Nasrec conference. This worsened after Zuma’s incarceration that led to the July 2021 unrest

Ramaphosa will deliver the speech under the theme “harnessing parliamentary diplomacy for realisation of global solidarity, equality and sustainability” at the Cape Town City Hall from 7pm.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Ramaphosa's Sona will have to include his stance on foreign policy and trade

Traditionally, the president’s speech during the official opening of parliament devotes about 90% of its content to domestic issues
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

Tough task ahead as Ramaphosa prepares to deliver GNU’s first Sona

The president is expected to juggle divergent policy positions within the GNU and make a bold statement on South Africa’s geopolitical rows
Politics
12 hours ago

Steenhuisen hoping Ramaphosa will take note of DA's Sona wishlist

"The hopes, livelihoods and security of the South African people are on the line. Those are the stakes. That is why the DA decided to make growth and ...
Politics
23 hours ago

EDITORIAL | All eyes on Cyril ahead of Sona as Trump wreaks havoc

It would be a missed opportunity if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not deliver a comprehensive rebuke to Trump’s misplaced threat
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

DA calls for reduced military presence at Sona amid DRC crisis

The DA has urged speaker of parliament Thoko Didiza to scale down the military presence at the upcoming state of the nation address, given challenges ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Steenhuisen hoping Ramaphosa will take note of DA's Sona wishlist Politics
  2. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Contemplating the GNU Sona: a pivotal moment for South Africa Opinion & Analysis
  3. Tough task ahead as Ramaphosa prepares to deliver GNU’s first Sona Politics
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Ramaphosa's Sona will have to include his stance on foreign ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Elon Musk wades in on South African laws after Trump-Ramaphosa remarks Politics
  2. Musk’s dad says he arranged son’s call with Ramaphosa Politics
  3. ‘It’s not true’: Steenhuisen clarifies Trump’s ‘misconception’ about ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa spoke to Musk about misinformation after Trump attack, says Presidency Politics
  5. ‘Whenever we are faced with tragedy, Zimbabweans celebrate’: Gayton McKenzie Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Inside the harsh reality immigrants often face
Chapa Payments: Simplifying Transactions and Capturing East Africa’s Market