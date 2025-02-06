Politics

'Ubuntu promotes collective problem-solving:' Lamola responds to US snub of G20 summit in SA

06 February 2025 - 07:21
Minister Ronald Lamola. File image
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola has affirmed South Africa’s commitment to sovereignty, democracy and the rule of law.

This comes after remarks made by US secretary of state Marco Rubio on X that he will not be attending the G20 summit in Johannesburg because of South Africa's land expropriation law and policies that could be seen as counter to the latest US administration. “My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism,” he wrote.

Lamola said there is no arbitrary dispossession of land or private property in South Africa.

“This law is similar to eminent domain laws.

We are a sovereign and democratic country committed to human dignity, equality, and rights, championing nonracialism and non-sexism while placing our constitution and the rule of law at the forefront.

“Solidarity/ubuntu promotes collective problem-solving. Our G20 presidency is not confined to just climate change but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring an equal global system for all.

“These are important principles that we remain open to pursue and engage the US on,” Lamola said.

S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Ramaphosa's Sona will have to include his stance on foreign policy and trade

Traditionally, the president’s speech during the official opening of parliament devotes about 90% of its content to domestic issues
Opinion & Analysis
6 hours ago

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Contemplating the GNU Sona: a pivotal moment for South Africa

The 2025 Sona is expected to be instructive to economic recovery and resuscitation of SA’s industrial prowess as a deserving member of the Brics and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

LISTEN | EFF on ‘doorstep’ of GNU, says Malema as he accuses DA of influencing Trump

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party is on the verge of entering the government of national unity should the ANC boot out the DA, which he claims ...
Politics
2 days ago

WHO proposes budget cut after US exit, defends its work

World Health Organisation member states will discuss cutting part of its budget by $400m (R7.49bn) in light of President Donald Trump's move to ...
News
1 day ago

'It was important': Presidency explains Ramaphosa's call with Elon Musk after criticism

The Presidency has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa's phone call with South African-born billionaire Elon Musk after criticism.
Politics
3 hours ago
