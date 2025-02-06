Politics

WATCH | President Ramaphosa delivers state of the nation address

06 February 2025 - 18:52 By TIMESLIVE
17:45 – 19:00 #SONA2025  #7thParliament Rebuilding South Africa's Parliament : The People's Project https://rebuilding.parliament.gov.za Whatsapp "hi" to 079 022 3346

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering the 2025 state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday before a joint sitting of parliament.

Under the theme “A nation that works for all”, Sona sets out the government’s priorities, addresses challenges and highlights progress. It aims to reaffirm South Africa’s democracy and provide direction for the year ahead.

