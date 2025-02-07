Politics

POLL | Are you satisfied with President Ramaphosa’s Sona speech?

07 February 2025 - 12:44 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa and then speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula before the Sona at the Cape Town City Hall on February 8 2024.
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS
Image: Rodger Bosch/REUTERS

Every year the state of the nation address (Sona) provides an important opportunity for the president to lay out government's vision and plans for the year ahead.

In his address on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about key issues facing South Africa, including the economy, unemployment, infrastructure and service delivery.

The question in many people's minds is: did the speech deliver? Was it a step forward in addressing the country's challenges, or did it leave you feeling frustrated with the same old promises?

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Was the Sona a moment of hope, with clear and practical solutions, or did it feel like another cycle of unfulfilled promises from last year's speech? Perhaps you didn’t even watch it?

TimesLIVE

