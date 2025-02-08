Umzinyathi District Municipality mayor Petros Ngubane has called for calm in the Zulu royal family amid instability that has rocked the monarchy.
Speaking at the launch of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi ultra marathon at Elangeni Hotel in Durban on Friday, Ngubane said it was sad to see instability in the monarchy .
“All the mayhem that is taking place in the monarchy is reducing the dignity of our world renowned throne,” said Ngubane.
He said they could not remain on the issue.
The Zulu royal family has been in the news recently after King Misuzulu kaZwelithini fired his traditional prime minister Thulusizwe Buthelezi and his former spokesperson Prince Simphiwe Zulu of KwaMinyamanzi royal family.
The king has since replaced Prince Simphiwe with Prince Sylope Gumbela Zulu of KwaMandlakazi royal family. The king is yet to replace his traditional prime minister.
The new traditional prime minister is expected to be announced during the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in the coming days.
Ngubane said he knows the late Mangosuthu Buthelezi would not be happy to see what was happening in the Zulu monarchy.
“Buthelezi worked so hard fighting for the Zulu monarch and by doing so he earned so many enemies,” he said.
Ngubane said they had decided to establish the ultra marathon and name it after Buthelezi because they wanted to keep his legacy.
“I am happy that the marathon is growing each and every year,” he said, adding that the 52km marathon also attracts international athletes.
He said this year's marathon would be held on Freedom Day on April 27.
Speaking on behalf of the Buthelezi family, Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi said they were happy that people continued to honour his father.
Ngubane said they were also seeking to rename their municipality after Buthelezi.
TimesLIVE
KZN mayor calls for calm amid 'mayhem' in Zulu royal family
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
TimesLIVE
