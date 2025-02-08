“We don't want to move elsewhere,” AfriForum and Solidarity stated during a media briefing on Saturday afternoon.
They were responding to an announcement by the White House on Friday that US President Donald Trump had signed an executive order cutting US financial assistance to South Africa.
The White House also announced plans to develop a strategy for resettling white South African farmers and their families as refugees. Additionally, US officials will prioritise humanitarian aid, including the admission and resettlement of Afrikaners through the US Refugee Admissions Program.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | 'We don't want to move elsewhere': AfriForum and Solidarity respond to Trump's executive order
TimesLIVE
