EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party isn't fazed by Musk's declaration.
“The EFF takes this opportunity to tell Musk and all his allies, and the right-wing groups in SA which have mobilised Musk, to collectively go to hell.
“The EFF will not be cowed into submission, retreat nor capitulate from its principled and unwavering commitment to confront imperialism and its surrogates like Elon Musk anywhere and everywhere it rises its ugly head.”
Thambo said the EFF doesn't take Musk's comments lightly. She said it is no surprise Malema would be declared an enemy by the “global capitalist establishment” due to his stance on African struggles and opposition to western imperialism.
“The offence Musk has made against the leader of the EFF constitutes a meddling in our domestic affairs which we do not take lightly, and he must be viewed as an imperialist who seeks to undermine the economic and political sovereignty of SA through sanctions and is part of mischievous attempts to sever relations between SA and the US.
“The EFF declares Musk an enemy of SA and a capturer of governance in the US who will lead to that nation's downfall.”
Tensions between SA and the US have escalated in recent weeks over the Expropriation Act. The EFF has also said Musk's Starlink must not operate in SA unless it complies with local legislation, which requires 30% local ownership.
“The principle remains that equality in SA is rooted in the return of the land to African people, and this will be achieved through expropriation without compensation.
“Elon Musk has captured the presidency of the US and has weaponised his office as an instrument to pursue his business interests globally. His nefarious influence must be opposed and undermined by all nations which respect their sovereignty and seek to maintain independence.”
TimesLIVE
'Go to hell': EFF hits back at Musk over call for sanctions against Malema
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ Allison Robbert/ Poool via Rooters
The EFF has fired back at SA-born billionaire Elon Musk after he called for party leader Julius Malema to be declared an international criminal and sanctioned.
Musk's comments came in response to an old clip of Malema speaking about “cutting the throat of whiteness”.
In the clip Malema said, “These people, when you want to hit them hard, go after a white man. They feel terrible pain because you have touched a white man. We're cutting the throat of whiteness.”
Musk retweeted the video, calling for Malema's immediate sanction and declaration as an international criminal.
Malema responded: “I think you have entirely lost your left brain: a typical spoiled brat and direct beneficiary of apartheid whiteness.”
He said he wouldn't stop fighting for black people's equality.
EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party isn't fazed by Musk's declaration.
“The EFF takes this opportunity to tell Musk and all his allies, and the right-wing groups in SA which have mobilised Musk, to collectively go to hell.
“The EFF will not be cowed into submission, retreat nor capitulate from its principled and unwavering commitment to confront imperialism and its surrogates like Elon Musk anywhere and everywhere it rises its ugly head.”
Thambo said the EFF doesn't take Musk's comments lightly. She said it is no surprise Malema would be declared an enemy by the “global capitalist establishment” due to his stance on African struggles and opposition to western imperialism.
“The offence Musk has made against the leader of the EFF constitutes a meddling in our domestic affairs which we do not take lightly, and he must be viewed as an imperialist who seeks to undermine the economic and political sovereignty of SA through sanctions and is part of mischievous attempts to sever relations between SA and the US.
“The EFF declares Musk an enemy of SA and a capturer of governance in the US who will lead to that nation's downfall.”
Tensions between SA and the US have escalated in recent weeks over the Expropriation Act. The EFF has also said Musk's Starlink must not operate in SA unless it complies with local legislation, which requires 30% local ownership.
“The principle remains that equality in SA is rooted in the return of the land to African people, and this will be achieved through expropriation without compensation.
“Elon Musk has captured the presidency of the US and has weaponised his office as an instrument to pursue his business interests globally. His nefarious influence must be opposed and undermined by all nations which respect their sovereignty and seek to maintain independence.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
JUSTICE MALALA | SA is in the crosshairs of a very powerful man called Elon Musk
Mampara of the week: Elon Musk
With Trump and Musk in charge, how can SA not be bullied?
Trump wants us to believe transformation is a bad idea
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos