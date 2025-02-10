Politics

'I can never say abahambe to white South Africans': Gayton McKenzie

10 February 2025 - 15:12
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on US President Donald Trump's decision to cut funding to South Africa. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has received backlash over his recent statement that he can never say “abahambe” (they must go) to white South Africans.

This comes amid escalating tensions between South Africa and the US after the White House's announcement of an executive order cutting financial assistance to South Africa.

The US decision is largely driven by South Africa's Expropriation Act and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The White House also announced plans to resettle white South African farmers and their families as refugees through the US Refugee Admissions Program. However, this offer has been met with rejection from Afrikaners, including AfriForum, who have declined the offer.

Known for his advocacy against illegal foreigners, McKenzie made it clear that he draws the line when it comes to white South Africans.

“I can never say 'abahambe' to any South African, whites are South Africans,” he said.

McKenzie has accused illegal foreigners, particularly Zimbabweans, of celebrating South Africa's misfortunes amid its tensions with the US.

“Whenever South Africa is faced with a tragedy or bad news, the people celebrating are always illegal foreigners, particularly Zimbabweans.

“Your time in South Africa is running out fast. You hate us while staying illegally in our country,” he said.

McKenzie also congratulated controversial UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis on his recent win against US-based fighter Sean Strickland, despite Du Plessis's public support for US President Donald Trump before the match.

“A champion representing South Africa on the international stage, entering the ring wearing the South African flag, I must not support him now because he did or said something I or you disagree with? You guys have gone mad. Well done, Du Plessis.”

Social media users accused McKenzie of prioritising white people's interests for financial gain. Here are some reactions:

