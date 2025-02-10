Politics

KZN 's young lions must promote unity and youth empowerment, says ANC KZN

10 February 2025 - 17:32 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
The newly elected ANCYL KwaZulu-Natal leadership
Image: ANC

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has urged the newly elected leadership of its young lions to promote unity and advocate youth empowerment in the province.

The 10th KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL conference at Greyville Racecourse in Durban ends on Monday.

The conference was scheduled to start on Friday and end on Sunday but was delayed due to a dispute over credentials of some members, including some from Tolomane Mnyayiza formerly known as lower South Coast region. The conference started on Sunday after the disputes were resolved.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary Bheki Mtolo called on the newly elected ANCYL leadership to remain steadfast in advancing the interests of young people in the province.

“The pressing socioeconomic challenges facing the youth — including high unemployment, access to quality education, and economic exclusion — demand decisive, visionary, and action-orientated leadership.

“The Youth League must be at the forefront of bold campaigns and innovative solutions to tackle these challenges head-on while ensuring the ANC remains the home of all young people who seek meaningful change,” said Mtolo.

He said the congress reaffirmed the dedication of young activists to the renewal of the movement and the broader struggle for economic freedom.

“This congress was a powerful demonstration of internal democracy, unity and revolutionary discipline — values which have always defined the ANC and its youth structures. The Youth League remains a critical pillar of our movement, tasked with ensuring that the voices and aspirations of young people are at the forefront of the struggle for economic transformation and social justice,” he said.

“We pledged our full support to the new leadership and urged it to work closely with ANC structures, alliance partners and other progressive youth formations to advance the struggle for a better future for all young people,” Mtolo said.

The newly elected Youth League leadership for the province:

  • Chairperson: Ntokozo Ngcobo
  • Deputy chairperson: Phindile Mdanda
  • Provincial secretary: Lulama Mabude
  • Deputy secretary: Siyabonga Mzenda
  • Treasurer: Siphelele Masuku

