Politics

UAT pays tribute to Namibia's Sam Nujoma

10 February 2025 - 22:30 By TimesLIVE
Former Namibian president Sam Nujoma has died. File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Namibia’s founding president Sam Nujoma was an unwavering revolutionary who dedicated his life to the liberation of Namibia and the broader African continent, the United Africans Transformation (UAT) said on Monday. 

Nujoma died on Sunday aged 95. 

“His leadership of the Ovambo People’s Organisation, the South West Africa People’s Organisation and the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia was a beacon of courage, determination, and resilience in the fight against colonial rule and apartheid,” UAT said in a statement. 

It said Nujoma's leadership in a free Namibia solidified the strong bonds between South Africa and Namibia and reinforced the values of African unity, sovereignty and economic liberation.  

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

UAT sends condolences to families of SANDF members killed in DRC

The United Africans Transformation party has called for a comprehensive review of the South African National Defence Force’s operational strategy.
Politics
2 weeks ago

UAT criticises Expropriation Bill as insufficient for land justice

The United Africans Transformation party says the Expropriation Bill, which was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa thus week, falls short ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Withdrawal from GNU nothing to do with positions: UAT

United Africans Transformation (UAT) says a statement made recently by ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe, that the party exited the government of ...
Politics
1 month ago
